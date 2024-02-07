Phnom Penh [Cambodia], February 7 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Wednesday lauded Archaeological Survey of India's discovery of five exquisite sandstone sculptures during the removal of scattered stones and dismantling the superstructure of the Entrance Gopura. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is restoring Ta Prohm Temple in Cambodia, handed over five statues to the APSARA National Authority, Cambodia-based Agence Kampuchea Presse reported.

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia said that this collaboration showcases the unwavering commitment towards preserving the cultural heritage of two nations.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, "@ASIGoI made an incredible discovery - 5 exquisite sandstone sculptures during the removal of scattered stones & dismantling the superstructure of the Entrance Gopura. This collaboration showcases the unwavering commitment towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of India, Cambodia."

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia made the statement in response to the Cambodia Prime Minister's Office post on X.

In a post on X, Cambodia Prime Minister's Office stated, "The Archaeological Survey of India on Thursday handed over five statues found at the end of 2023 to the APSARA National Authority."

Cambodia's National Authority mentioned about the handover of statues in a news release issued on February 1. According to the release, the ASI found the statues during the removal of the stones at the south gate of Ta Prohm Temple.

Neth Simon, an archaeologist for the APSARA National Authority, said that the five statues include two statues of Buddha sheltered by a Naga, one Avalokitesvara, and two Buddha statues with a broken head and hands, Agence Kampuchea Presse reported. Citing technical analyis, Simon said that the statues do not belong to the structure of the south gate at the temple. (ANI)

