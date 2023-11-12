Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Israel has wished the people on the occasion of Diwali. The Indian Embassy in Israel in its Diwali message said that Diwali symbolises "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."

The Indian Embassy shared pictures of their celebration in Israel. The pictures showed officials lighting diyas, Indian snacks and sweets were also served on the occasion.

In a post on X, India's Embassy in Israel stated, "Happy #Diwali to all our friends . Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance". May this #FestivalOfLights bring you good health, joy and prosperity."

Earlier on November 8, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon urged Indians to light a 'Diya of Hope' for the hostages from Israel who are being held by Hamas since last month's assault.

Condemning Hamas for its October 7 onslaught, Gilon said that if the country is able to eliminate Hamas terrorists, it will also decrease chances of a ripple effect.

Gilon posted a video on X and said that just as Lord Ram's return is celebrated on Diwali by lighting Diyas, a diya (lamp) must be lit in the hope of having our loved ones return.

"240 of our loved ones have been held hostage by #HamasTerrorists for a month. Every #Diwali, we celebrate Lord Ram's return by lighting Diyas," Gilon said. "THIS #Diwali2023 we invite you to light a Diya in the hope of having our loved ones return Tag us and share your photos using the #DiyaOfHope," he added.

He said that Israel waited for weeks and asked civilians to evacuate to the south, but Hamas used civilians as human shields."If we are able to eliminate Hamas, if we get the time, it will decrease the chances that it will have a ripple effect. You see, we were waiting for weeks and asked civilians to evacuate to the south," the Israeli envoy had said.

"But Hamas used civilians as human shields. They hid in the hospital. There is international pressure on them," Naor Gilon had said on being asked about the future of West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Gilon further underlined how the Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7, penetrated 30 Israeli communities and killed 1400 people.

"I think that if we are able to, to eliminate Hamas as we hope to do. If we get the time to do it as we hope to do it, it will decrease the chance, significantly that there will be a ripple effect...They went on October 7, penetrated 30 Israeli communities, killed 1400 people abducted 240 people, injured many and we didn't speak about the rockets. They are firing close to 10000 rockets by the way by the way. The hospital short firing of the rocket was not the only one. Their average is 20 per cent," Gilon had said.

"So we can assume that there are about 2000 rockets so far close to that that fell short inside Gaza...We waited almost three weeks until we went to the ground for the ground operation. And all that time, we said we were going into North Gaza first, evacuated to the south, and they were putting pressure even threatening and even shooting people in order to prevent them because they needed them as human shields...," he had said. (ANI)

