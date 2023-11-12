Jakarta, November 12: A 5.2 magnitude quake rocked Timor region, Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 7 on Richter Scale Hits Banda Sea, No Casualties Reported

The temblor that hit the region at 0206 GMT was epicentred at 9.90 degrees south latitude and 123.70 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported. Its depth was 30.0 km.

