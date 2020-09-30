Antananarivo [Madagascar], September 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the grand finale of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo, Madagascar is going to be the first Indian Embassy to switch to solar power with the installation of 8 KW of the solar power plant on its rooftop.

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Embassy, "The solar-powered 'clean and green' Indian Embassy will be jointly inaugurated on October 2 by Raharinirina Baomiavotse Vahinala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Madagascar, and Abhay Kumar, Indian Ambassador."

The event will be attended by Marie Dimond, Resident Representative of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), Volatiana Rakotondrazafy, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) Country Representative, and Nanie Ratsifandrihamanana, Country Director of WWF (World Wide Fund).

Both India and Madagascar are members of the International Solar Alliance which aims to promote solar energy to fight climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. (ANI)

