World News | Indian Embassy in Riyadh 'enthusiastically' Celebrates International Day of Yoga

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 21 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Saturday said that the International Day of Yoga 2025 was enthusiastically celebrated in Riyadh by the Indian Embassy in association with Saudi Yoga Committee and Indian Diaspora.

The Embassy shared glimpses from the event.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health- International Day of Yoga 2025 enthusiastically celebrated in Riyadh by the Indian Embassy in association with Saudi Yoga Committee & Indian Diaspora. Leading Saudi Yoga personality and Preisdent Asian Yogasana Sports Federation Padma Shri Ms. Nouf Marwai, Ms Shahad Al Mufti, Director, Mr Ahmed Alsady, CEO Saudi Yoga Committee, other Saudi officials, and Diplomatic Community graced the event. The Common Yoga Protocol was led by local Yoga instructors Ms. Nervin Asharam & Ms. Seema Ghanam."

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. (ANI)

