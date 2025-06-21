Rio De Janeiro, June 21: A hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky on Saturday in Brazil 's southern state of Santa Catarina, killing eight people, firefighters said. Footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it hurdled towards the ground. Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot. Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil: 8 Dead After Hot Air Balloon Carrying 22 Crashes in Santa Catarina, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Hot-Air Balloon Catches Fire in Brazil

BREAKING: At least eight people are dead after a hot air balloon carrying 22 people crashed in Praia Grande, in Brazil’s state of Santa Catarinapic.twitter.com/LlKn24RK3R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 21, 2025

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported. Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil's south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

