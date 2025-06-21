Tel Aviv, June 21: The Israeli Air Force attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force of Iran, the Israel Air Force said. Amin for Judaki promoted hundreds of UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) launches towards the territory of Israel. In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, "Yesterday, the Air Force attacked and eliminated Amin For Judaki, commander of the second unmanned aerial vehicle unit in the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force, using fighter jets. As part of his role, Amin for Judaki promoted hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicle launches towards the territory of the State of Israel, from the Ahvaz area in southwestern Iran."

"Air Force fighter jets are currently attacking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran," the Israeli Air Force added. Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that the killing of Iran's IRGC Quds Force's Palestine Corps chief Saeed Izadi is "one of the key moments in the multi-front war and makes the entire Middle East safer." Israel-Iran War: Drone Fired From Tehran Hits Several Residential Building in Israeli Cities, Says IDF.

"Saeed Izadi was one of the confidants involved in planning and executing the October 7 massacre, and on his hands is the blood of thousands of Israelis," Zamir said during an assessment, in remarks provided by the IDF. "He led the Iran-Hamas axis and was a confidant of Sinwar and Deif," Zamir said, referring to the killed leaders of Hamas, as per The Times of Israel.

"This is a tremendous intelligence and operational achievement by the Intelligence Directorate and the Air Force," he said, adding that "there are no more cities of refuge in the Middle East." Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei nominated three clerics as potential successors while hiding in a bunker as he faces threats of assassination by Israel in the ongoing war, The Times of Israel reported, quoting The New York Times report. Iran Strikes Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Hits Children’s Ward; Benjamin Netanyahu Condemns Attack.

Khamenei has also begun filling spots of senior commanders eliminated by Israel, according to the report, which cites three Iranian officials familiar with the plans. According to the officials, Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is not among the three clerics nominated to become the supreme leader. Previous reports have said that Khamenei was grooming his son to take over upon his death, as per The Times of Israel.

