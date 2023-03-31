Toronto, Mar 31 (PTI) Members of an Indian family were among six people who drowned in the St Lawrence River while attempting to cross into the US from Canada illegally, authorities said on Friday.

Six bodies were recovered by police Thursday afternoon in a marshy area of Quebec near an overturned boat during an aerial search with the Canadian Coast Guard., according to Canadian news outlets CBC and CTV.

Also Read | Middle East: Why Are Ramadan TV Specials So Controversial?.

A search of the area is ongoing to find the missing infant.

"The six individuals are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent and the other believed to be citizens of India," Lee- Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, told reporters in a news conference on Friday.

Also Read | Finland's Membership Will Make Alliance Stronger: NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

"Police believe one infant from the Romanian family has not been located and we'll continue searching," she added.

"All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the US from Canada."

Police said one of the bodies found was that of a child under three.

The child was found with a Canadian passport and was a member of a Romanian family.

The bodies, which haven't been officially identified, were found in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

They were discovered after the search for another missing person that also started Thursday.

In January 2022, the bodies of four Indians, including a baby, were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-US border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)