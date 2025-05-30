Copenhagen (Denmark), May 30 (ANI): The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held a series of high-level engagements in Denmark on Friday, receiving strong expressions of solidarity in the global fight against terrorism and deepening bilateral relations.

During the visit, the delegation met with top Danish leaders, including Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and MP Trine Pertou Mach. Friis Bach expressed heartfelt condolences over recent terror incidents and affirmed Denmark's unwavering support to India.

"We are honoured to meet a very strong delegation from the Indian Parliament, and we have expressed our heartfelt condolences... We have expressed our strong solidarity and support to India during this difficult time," said Friis Bach.

Congress MP Dr Amar Singh, a member of the delegation, emphasised the united political stance of Indian parties against terrorism. "All the political parties are united when it comes to the fight against terrorism... Denmark understands India's concerns and India is the sufferer (of terrorism)... They assured us that we will continue to support India," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad thanked the Danish leadership for their clear and early expression of support. "We had a wonderful meeting with him. He understood the problem of terrorism, conveyed his views and Denmark was the first to convey solidarity. He understood India's position. We thank him from the core of our hearts," said Prasad.

The delegation also met Deputy Speaker and Member of the Presidium Lars-Christian Brask, who received them warmly and took them on a guided tour of the Danish Parliament at Christiansborg Palace -- a symbolic gesture that underscored the strengthening diplomatic ties.

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is also part of the delegation, referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted how India's experience with terrorism echoes challenges faced in Europe from communal extremism.

Other members of the Indian delegation included BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The engagements mark a continued commitment between India and Denmark to counter terrorism and strengthen cooperation in peace, security, and democratic values. (ANI)

