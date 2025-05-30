Naypyitaw, May 30: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:13:28 IST, Lat: 20.78 N, Long: 97.00 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck the region, as per the NCS. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 29/05/2025 05:32:05 IST, Lat: 23.14 N, Long: 94.46 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Asian Country.

More than 3.5 million people in Myanmar were already displaced before the earthquakes. Tens of thousands are now homeless, according to the WHO South East Asia statement. Although Myanmar is an earthquake-prone country, there has not been proposed an official national seismic hazard map. Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)