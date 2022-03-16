Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): Iran claimed that it had thwarted a plot by an Israeli-recruited ring to sabotage the country's Fordow nuclear site.

Iranian state television reported on Monday that its security forces have also reportedly made several arrests in the case, reported HAARETZ.

Also Read | Russia Exits European Human Rights Council Amid Moscow-Kyiv Crisis.

The Israeli spy agency, Mossad had also recruited a neighbour of a facility technician, who underwent special training to carry out the operation, the report stated.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and of killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations, reported HAARETZ.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Fox News Videographer Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine After Vehicle Struck.

On Sunday Iran fired as many as 12 missiles toward the US consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil, Iraqi security officials said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released a statement later on Sunday saying they were targeting Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil, state media reported.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the statement added, reported HAARETZ.

Israel killed two Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guards in an airstrike earlier this week in Syria vowing to "make the Zionist regime pay for this crime."

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the Iran nuclear deal is in its final stages with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying on Thursday that America was "close to a possible deal -- it's really down to a very small number of outstanding issues." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)