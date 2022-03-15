Kyiv, March 15: The Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is withdrawing from the Council of Europe. The ministry said it handed a formal notice about Russia's decision to leave the continent's leading human rights organisation to the Council of Europe's Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric on Tuesday.

It said the move followed the Council of Europe's decision to suspend Russia's membership that was taken on Feb. 25. The ministry charged that the Council of Europe has become an instrument of exerting pressure on Russia and alleged that it has been heavily influenced by NATO and the European Union.

It said in a statement that its withdrawal from the Council of Europe wouldn't impact human rights and freedoms in the country, which officials said are safeguarded by the Russian constitution. Russia-Ukraine War: Fox News Videographer Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine After Vehicle Struck.

Russia's invasion has sparked widespread allegations of war crimes, as hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and numerous residential areas have been targeted by Russian troops.

