Tel Aviv [Israel], June 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has identified that missiles were recently launched towards the territory of the State of Israel from Iran.

Defence systems are working to intercept the threat.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: IRCG Carries Out Strikes at 'Key Israeli Intelligence Sites' in Tel Aviv and Mossad Facilities.

Israelis must enter protected areas upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)