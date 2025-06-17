Tehran/Jerusalem, June 17: Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday carried out strikes on "key Israeli intelligence sites" in Tel Aviv, including military intelligence and Mossad facilities, while the Israeli Air Force said it launched a new wave of airstrikes in western Iran.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force conducted an "effective operation" in the early hours, penetrating Israel's "highly advanced air defence systems", according to Iranian state media. The elite force claimed the strikes specifically targeted the Israeli army's Aman headquarters and a facility used for planning "assassination operations attributed to the Mossad". Israel-Iran Conflict: IDF Claims To Destroy Over 120 Iranian Missile Launchers Overnight, Says 'We've Achieved Aerial Superiority Over Iran'.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran killed "a significant number" of officers and commanders in its strikes on Mossad and military intelligence centres. The reported attacks followed an Israeli military announcement that it had eliminated Iran's top military commander, Ali Shadmani, in an overnight airstrike on a command centre in central Tehran. Shadmani had taken the role just four days earlier, succeeding Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed in a previous Israeli strike.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said in a statement that its Air Force carried out a new wave of airstrikes in western Iran. "As part of the strikes, a number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck," said the statement. The military added that its Air Force continues to "operate in Iranian airspace in order to locate and neutralise launchers aimed at the Israeli home front." Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

Earlier in the day, Israel said Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, some of which slammed into central areas of the country, including the city of Herzliya, causing a few light injuries. Some 20 ballistic missiles were launched at Israel in Iran's attack, according to initial Israel Defence Forces assessments, Xinhua news agency reported. The deadly aerial conflict between the Islamic Republic and Israel has entered its fifth day, with at least 244 people killed in Iran and 24 in Israel. The escalation was triggered by Israel's surprise airstrikes across Iran on Friday.

