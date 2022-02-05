Tehran [Iran], February 5 (ANI): The US sanction waiver on Iran is "insufficient" to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, media report citing Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday.

Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations regarding the lifting of sanctions, Khatibzadeh told Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The news we hear today is about a dimension of lifting nuclear sanction, and everyone knows that this is not enough," Khatibzadeh said, adding that "what the United States needs to do is to lift all sanctions, including the nuclear sanctions."

The U.S. government on Friday restored the sanction waiver to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, while the Vienna talks, which were initiated about 10 months ago to restore the JCPOA, have now reached a crucial stage.

The Biden administration restored a sanctions waiver for Iran that is meant to ensure compliance to nuclear commitments as stakeholders enter the final weeks of negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a senior State Department official told Sputnik.

"The technical discussions facilitated by the waiver are necessary for the final weeks of JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] talks, and the waiver itself would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance with its nuclear commitments," the official said on Friday. "If talks do not result in a return to the nuclear agreement, such technical discussions could still contribute to achieving our non-proliferation goals."

With respect to the sanctions waiver, it will allow third parties to have more detailed technical discussions related to the disposition of stockpiles of enriched uranium in Iran and other non-proliferation activities, the official said. (ANI)

