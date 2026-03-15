World News | Iran State Media Cites Ex-IRGC Official Mohsen Rezaee, Says Strait of Hormuz 'will Remain Closed'

Tehran [Iran], March 15 (ANI): Iran's state media has cited former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaee to say that the country will keep the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz closed and will not allow US warships to enter the Persian Gulf.

Press TV reported Rezaee as blaming Washington for escalating insecurity in West Asia.

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According to Press TV, Mohsen Rezaee, a high-ranking member of Iran's Expediency Council, made the remarks while addressing participants at a mass funeral procession in Tehran for Ali Shamkhani, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli strike on Febraury 28.

He emphasised that the strategic waterway will remain shut, and no US warship will be allowed to enter Persian Gulf waters.

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"The presence of US (forces) in the Persian Gulf has been the main factor behind insecurity for the past 50 years. It is impossible to ensure security there unless the United States withdraws from the region, and regional countries, particularly Iran and Oman, take control of the Strait of Hormuz," Rezaee said.

According to Press TV, the senior official added that the Islamic Republic would consider ending its retaliatory operations only after receiving full reparations for damages caused by the "terrorist US-Israeli strikes", and once firm guarantees regarding future regional security are provided, including a complete US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf.

Rezaei also claimed that Iran has emerged triumphant politically, militarily and economically during the confrontation.

"From an economic perspective, Americans took an unprecedented decision in the past 44 years, and released 170 million barrels of crude oil from their strategic reserves in order to lower soaring prices," he said.

"This will not last for more than one or two weeks as prices will surge sharply once again," Rezaee added.

He further asserted that Iran had shattered what he called the "invincibility myth" of the United States.

"No one could ever expect a country like Iran to deal a sharp blow to the United States, which enjoys the most sophisticated technologies, aircraft, missiles and air defence systems. Future is ours, and the Iranian flag will be hoisted high," he said, according to Press TV. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)