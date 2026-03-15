Citibank Dubai and Bahrain Branches Hit by Iran Strikes? Company Fact Checks Fake Claims

Dubai, March 14: Citibank has moved to debunk a viral disinformation campaign claiming that its Dubai headquarters was destroyed by an Iranian missile or drone strike. On Saturday, March 14, social media platforms were flooded with unverified footage purportedly showing a "Citibank tower in flames" following an escalation in the regional conflict. However, both the bank and local authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed that these reports are entirely fabricated and that no Citi facilities have sustained damage.

The rumor gained traction after reports from Iranian media alleged that "unidentified drones" had struck Citi branches in both Dubai and Manama, Bahrain. These claims surfaced hours after Iranian military commanders warned that US-linked economic interests would be targeted in retaliation for strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure. While the geopolitical situation remains tense, the specific claim of a direct hit on the bank’s offices has been identified as a coordinated attempt to destabilise the Gulf's financial sector. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

Fake Claims of Attack on Citibank Dubai and Bahrain Branches

(Photo Credits: X/@PressTV)

Citibank Dubai and Bahrain Branches Not Hit by Iran

In a formal statement titled "Update on Citi's Operations in the Middle East," the bank addressed the viral rumors point-by-point. A spokesperson for Citigroup clarified that while the bank has taken proactive safety measures, the reports of physical destruction are false.

Citibank Denies Claims of Attack on Dubai and Bahrain Branches

1/9 We are aware that false information is circulating about our operations in the Middle East. Reports of damage to Citi offices and branches are false. Here are the facts. THREAD: — Citi (@Citi) March 14, 2026

No Reports of Damage: Citibank

"No, reports of damage to Citi offices and branches are false. All colleagues are accounted for and are safe, and we are continuing to serve our clients," the statement read. Did Iran Launch a Heavy Strike on an Indian Oil Tanker? PIB Debunks AI-Generated Video Circulating on Social Media.

The bank emphasised that it remains committed to its presence in the region, where it has operated for over six decades. Despite the ongoing war, Citibank confirmed it has no plans to exit the Middle East, citing "strong confidence in the resilience of regional economies."

The confusion likely stemmed from actual, public safety measures taken by the bank earlier in the week. On March 12, Citibank temporarily closed most of its UAE branches and evacuated three major office buildings in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Oud Metha district.

These were precautionary evacuations intended to shift staff to remote work amid heightened security threats, rather than a response to an actual strike. Currently, only the Mall of the Emirates branch in Dubai remains open for in-person services, with most other locations scheduled to resume normal operations on March 16.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Citibank). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Iran hit Citibank branches in Dubai and Bahrain. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Citibank refuses attacks on Dubai and Bahrain branches. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).