Tehran, Jun 13 (AP) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for Israeli attacks in a recorded message to the nation delivered as Iranian missiles flew toward Israel.

Khamenei said the military was prepared to counterattack.

“Don't think that they hit and it's over. No. They started the work and started the war. We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed.” (AP)

