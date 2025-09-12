Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court on Thursday accepted a petition seeking an early hearing on the suspension of sentences for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a £190 million corruption case, and directed federal agencies to submit fresh reports on all cases registered against him, Dawn reported.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan approved the plea for an expedited hearing on the couple's sentence suspension applications.

Also Read | Nepal Protests: Manisha Koirala's Old Video Endorsing Hindu Rashtra Trends Amid Political Turmoil in Crisis-Hit Nation.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Imran, told the court that the petitions had not been scheduled despite five fixed dates due to repeated delays by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"Sometimes the Bureau does not appoint a prosecutor and sometimes it seeks more time," the barrister said.

Also Read | Navinchandra Ramgoolam India Visit: Mauritius PM Visits Ayodhya, Offers Prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi With UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Videos).

He stressed that while neither Imran nor his wife had ever sought relief on medical grounds, Bibi is currently unwell. Noting that the couple had been acquitted or granted bail in all other cases, he requested the applications be decided without delay "to meet the requirements of justice," Dawn reported.

Chief Justice Dogar said the court had already directed the office to fix the case and assured that a report would be called. The bench then ordered that the suspension petitions be scheduled for an early hearing.

In a separate proceeding, Justice Mohammad Azam Khan heard petitions filed by Imran seeking a complete list of all cases against him.

Barrister Salman informed the court that 127 cases had been filed against his client over the last two years but clarity was needed on their status. He requested the formation of a larger bench, citing precedents in politically sensitive cases.

"NAB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continue to issue notices even after this petition was filed two years ago. Instead of any improvement, the number of cases has increased," he argued, calling the actions "politically motivated" and unconstitutional, Dawn reported.

NAB's Special Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood opposed the request for a larger bench, contending there was "no basis" for such an order because the bureau maintains a complete record and can provide it to the court.

Justice Azam Khan said a decision on forming a larger bench would be made after authorities submit their reports. He directed NAB, the FIA, and the police to file fresh reports on all pending cases against Khan and adjourned the matter indefinitely. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)