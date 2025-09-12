Ayodhya, September 12: Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday. He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier upon arrival, PM Ramgoolam received a traditional and warm welcome in Ayodhya. The city is decked with posters welcoming the Mauritian PM.

Earlier in the day, PM Ramgoolam, who is currently on a state visit to India, visited the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. On the visit of the Mauritius PM, Ayodhya's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that comprehensive security and administrative preparations have been made to ensure the success of the high-profile visit. Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam Arrives in Ayodhya, Received by CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Extensive preparations have been made in Ayodhya district. Both the district administration and police officers have conducted thorough site inspections and completed all necessary arrangements. External officials and security forces required for the visit have been secured," he said. "The entire itinerary, from the VIP's arrival at the airport to their departure, has been meticulously planned minute-by-minute."

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, CM Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers at Ram Temple

#WATCH | Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also with him. pic.twitter.com/OOA0rZflwZ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple pic.twitter.com/fg7JAY4US2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2025

On Thursday, PM Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues. During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas. The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius. Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi; Set for Grand Welcome at Ayodhya.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16. He is on a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The Mauritian PM had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

