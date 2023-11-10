Tel Aviv [Israel], November 10 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said that it had launched an attack on an organization in response to the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle towards Eilat. The IDF said that it holds the Syrian government fully responsible for all the terror activity emanating from its territory. Taking to X, the IDF stated, "In response to a UAV from Syria that hit a school in Eilat, the IDF struck the organization that carried out the attack a short while ago. The IDF holds the Syrian regime fully responsible for every terror activity emanating from its territory. We will respond to every aggression against Israel."

The IDF said ground forces killed several Hamas operatives, including members of the terror group's elite Nukhba forces who were part of the attack on Israel on October 7, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said that the operations were conducted after the Shin Bet Security Agency provided intelligence information to the soldiers.

Also Read | US: Woman Trampled to Death by Elk While Apparently Trying to Feed Animal, Incident Believed To Be First Death in Elk Attack.

According to the IDF, the soldiers killed Ahmed Musa, a Nukhba company commander, and Amr Alhandi, a Nukhba platoon commander, who were holed up in Jabaliya. The IDF said Musa was one of the Hamas commanders who led the attack on the Zikim base, the nearby Kibbutz, and another army post in the area in October, according to The Times of Israel report.

In the statement, the IDF said, "In recent days Ahmed Musa led offensive activity against IDF forces in the west Jabaliya area." The IDF said that the soldiers also killed Muhammed Kahlout, the head of Hamas's so-called sniper array in Hamas's northern Gaza brigade.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Pardons Murderer Who Raped, Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend Over 100 Times for Fighting in Ukraine War: Report.

In another incident, the IDF said that soldiers of the 252nd Division killed 19 Hamas operatives who were planning to attack troops, according to The Times of Israel report.

Earlier, IDF said that its fighter jets hit Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. It said that the targets that were struck included terrorist compounds and infrastructure observation posts technological equipment used to terrorize Israeli civilians.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "In response to launches directed toward Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon a short while ago. The IDF also struck terrorist targets using artillery and the "Iron Sting" guided mortar munition. Among the targets were: terrorist compounds and infrastructure observation posts technological equipment used to terrorize Israeli civilians." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)