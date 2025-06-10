Dubai, Jun 10 (AP) Israel attacked docks in Yemen's port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, the Houthi rebels said.

The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel.

They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the attack from Israel. (AP)

