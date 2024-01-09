Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

During the meeting, Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organisation in Gaza, including the intensive operations conducted across the strip with the aim of dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

Minister Gallant reflected on changes in combat tactics in the northern area of the Gaza strip, which will enable the State of Israel to achieve its goals in the war. In this regard, he emphasized that operations in the region of Khan Younis will intensify and continue until Hamas leadership is detected, and Israeli hostages return home safely.

The parties also discussed security tensions across the Middle East and Iranian aggression conducted against Israel via proxies.

"An increase in the pressure placed on Iran is critical, and may prevent regional escalation in additional arenas," said Gallant.

As to the northern arena, the Minister of Defense emphasized the top priority of returning Israel's northern residents to their homes, while changing the security reality in the area. The State of Israel prefers to achieve these goals via diplomatic understandings, yet is also preparing military alternatives. (ANI/TPS)

