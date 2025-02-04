Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar officially opened Israel's new embassy in Moldova on Tuesday, calling it a "historic milestone" in strengthening ties between the two nations.

At a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Sa'ar expressed gratitude for Moldova's support following Hamas' October 7 attack and reaffirmed Israeli support for Moldova's sovereignty.

"The international 'courts,' and especially the [International Criminal Court], have become another tool in the antisemitic campaign that is trying to deny the people of Israel its right to self-defense. We will never give up the basic right to defend ourselves on our own," Sa'ar insisted.

Saar also highlighted Chisinau's deep Jewish history, recalling the 1903 pogroms and the Holocaust. Sharing a personal connection, Sa'ar noted that his grandfather was born in Chisinau before emigrating to Argentina. (ANI/TPS)

