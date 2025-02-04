New York, February 4: A 34-year-old man from New York is facing serious charges following the deaths of his in-laws and their dog. The couple, Paul and Jo-Ann Hait, were found dead in their home in Wappingers Falls on January 26 after deputies responded to a fire call. The authorities later confirmed that the fire had been intentionally set. Investigators revealed that the victims were well-known to the suspect, Robert J Buda, who was married to their daughter. Buda was ultimately arrested in connection with the crime, and his charges were upgraded after further investigation.

Buda killed Paul and Jo-Ann Hait before setting their home on fire, according to reports from The Mirror. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fire at the Hait residence on Marlorville Road, Wappingers Falls. Upon extinguishing the flames, deputies discovered the couple’s bodies inside. Investigators soon determined that the fire had been deliberately set, and the deaths were linked to the actions of Buda, who was immediately arrested and charged with second-degree arson. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Beats 14-Year-Old Son to Death With Extension Cord Over Unfinished Chores, Waits 5 Minutes Before Calling 911; Arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the victims were familiar to Buda, as he was married to their daughter. The suspect, who had reportedly been living with the Hait family, was allegedly involved in a violent confrontation with them. The authorities upgraded the charges after evidence pointed to the involvement of the suspect in a premeditated murder. At this stage, no official motive for the killings has been disclosed, though the authorities are working on determining the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. US Shocker: Woman Kills Foster Son by Sitting on Him After He Warned To Report Abuse in Indiana, Gets 6-Year Jail Term.

The report from The Mirror also revealed that Buda is facing charges for the aggravated cruelty of the Hait’s dog, who was also killed in the attack. At present, Buda is being held without bond at the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center while authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the crime.

