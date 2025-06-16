Tel Aviv [Israel], June 16 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that Iran sent over 100 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), which they intercepted.

"Iran sent more than 100 UAVs at Israel. We intercepted them," IDF said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Iranian security forces located a three-story Israeli drone factory inside Iran, as per The Times of Israel, quoting semi-official IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency.

According to the report, Tehran believes other sites are present in the country, and security forces are operating against them.

In Israel's initial strikes on Friday, it used explosive-carrying quadcopter drones, rockets, and other sophisticated equipment located inside Iran for precision attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists, military leaders, anti-aircraft batteries, and surface-to-surface missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that they were smuggled into the country, and not manufactured there, as per The Times of Israel.

As per IDF, Iran is targeting all Israelis indiscriminately.

"All Israelis are targets for the Iranian regime. All Israelis are heroes to us."

Earlier, the IDF said, "Hamas just triggered sirens in southern Israel after a projectile was launched from southern Gaza. Reminder: We are still in a multi-front war."

The Israeli Air Forces struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300km from Israel.

"The IAF struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel. The IAF is operating to establish aerial superiority over Iranian airspace. This marks the longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion," the IDF said in a post on X.

As per the Times of Israel, Israel appears to be striking Parchin, according to Iranian media. The Mehr News Agency posted a video showing air defense systems activating in the area in response to strikes.

The IDF said it is striking surface-to-surface missile launch sites in central Iran. The IDF Home Front Command told Israelis to remain close to shelters, ahead of an expected missile barrage. That instruction remains in force.

TV stations in Israel speculate that the air force is seeking to prevent the anticipated Iranian missile attack, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

