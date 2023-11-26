World News | Israel PM Netanyahu Holds Discussion with Security Chiefs on Delay in 2nd Stage of Hostage Release

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI): Amid a delay in the release of the second group of hostages by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held "consultations" with Israel's security chiefs on how they can proceed if Hamas does not release them from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Notably, 24 hostages, predominantly Israeli and Thai citizens, were recently released by the Hamas as part of the four-day Israel-Hamas truce. Hamas has abducted over 230 people in their October 7 raid on Israel.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Deal: Amid Delay in Release of Hostages, Hamas Accuses Israel of Violating Terms of Deal.

Reportedly, Israel's PM held these discussions over the telephone on Sunday.

Among those on the call were Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, fellow war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, reported The Times of Israel, citing several Hebrew media outlets.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: US President Joe Biden Hopeful of More American Hostages Being Released, Hamas Accuses Israel of Breaching Deal.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Mossad Chief Barnea has been reportedly updating the leadership on his contacts with the Qatari mediators and on his interaction with the Egyptians.

Moreover, both Egypt and Qatar are said to be trying to salvage the deal, the Ynet (local media) report cited, quoting unnamed Israeli sources, saying that they do not know if the crisis will be resolved, The Times of Israel reported.

Following the delay, some 50,000 Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square on Saturday in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, behind the Defence Ministry, to mark "50 Days of Hell," according to The Times of Israel.

Singer Ehud Banai on the stage said, "Returning hostages is the biggest 'mitzvah' (Hebrew word) there is. With Hanukkah (Jewish festival) coming, we'll light many candles during this dark time. Our hearts are broken until we see all of them home."

Furthermore, the crowd included people of all ages, including youth groups in the khaki and blue colours of Hashomer Hatzair, as well as people in black "Bring Them Home" T-shirts and dog tags with the names of hostages.

Earlier, blaming Israel for the delay in hostage release, a senior adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh abroad accused Israel of violating the terms of the temporary ceasefire, claiming non-compliance with clauses related to humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel, on the other hand, contends that it allowed 200 trucks into the Strip as required and that 50 of those trucks reached northern Gaza. An anonymous source familiar with negotiations stated that Hamas claims the release order was supposed to be based on imprisonment duration, a condition allegedly violated by Israel, the Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)