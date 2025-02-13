Jerusalem, Feb 13 (AP) The Israeli military said a rocket was fired from Gaza late Thursday but landed inside the territory, as the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold.

This appeared to be the first rocket fired from Gaza since the ceasefire began January 19. Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad group did not immediately comment on the Israeli military report.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

The military didn't say where the rocket was fired from inside Gaza. Although Hamas militants were once firing volleys of rockets each day out of Gaza, that dwindled to nearly zero over the course of the 15-month war.

Since the ceasefire went into effect, Israeli fire has killed at least 92 Palestinians and wounded more than 800 others, said Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Health Ministry, on Tuesday.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

The Israeli military says it has fired on people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)