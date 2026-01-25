World News | Israeli Military Recaps Major Anti-terror Achievements in Gaza in Past Week

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) recapped the recent activities of its 7th Armored Brigade in the southern Gaza Strip including the destruction of an underground terror tunnel approximately four kilometers long and the detection of rocket launchers and provided videos of its actions.

Last week, after the exchange of fire in which six terrorists were eliminated, the forces searched the area and located equipment and weapons, including: explosives, cartridges and an instruction manual for preparing explosives.

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In additional activities, the forces located five inactive rocket launchers and several weapons.

Also, the activity to destroy an underground route, which began about a year ago, in cooperation with (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces, was completed, with a length of about four kilometers, in which several sleeping rooms and weapons were found.

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"IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the outline of the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

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