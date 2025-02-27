Cairo, Feb 27 (AP) An Israeli security official said early Thursday that Hamas has handed to the Red Cross the bodies of 4 Israelis who were held hostage in Gaza

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying dozens of released Palestinian prisoners left Israel's Ofer prison. (AP)

