Deir Al-Balah, December 4: A Palestinian health official said Wednesday that at least 21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a camp housing displaced people in Gaza. Atif Al-Hout, the director of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said 28 people were wounded.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports but had no immediate comment. The strike in the Muwasi area, a sprawling coastal camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people, near the southern city of Khan Younis, came after Israeli forces struck targets in other areas of the Palestinian enclave. Earlier strikes on central Gaza killed eight people, including four children. Israel Evacuates 31 Gazans for Medical Treatment in Europe.

Israel's war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead. Middle East Crisis: UNGA Adopts Resolutions Urging Israel To Withdraw From ‘Occupied’ Territories in Palestine and Syrian Golan, Says ‘Two-State Solution Only Path to Lasting Peace’.

Israel's offensive has killed over 44,500 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)