Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog called Iran's missile strike on Beer-Sheva's Soroka Hospital Thursday morning a war crime.

Herzog arrived at Soroka Hospital in Beer-Sheva this morning, where he was greeted by the Director of the hospital, Prof. Shlomi Kodesh, along with doctors, nurses, and patients, Jews and Muslims, from all walks of life from across the Negev, Israelis and Arabs, jews and Muslims.

"We stood together and looked at the destruction and devastation caused by an Iranian missile fired indiscriminately with the sole intention to take innocent lives in a hospital," he said.

"This is a war crime!" declared the President.

"We see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace," added Herzog. (ANI/TPS)

