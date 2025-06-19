Washington, June 19: Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, a "doomsday plane" made a flight to the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, United States, on Tuesday night, June 17. The top-secret aircraft named E-4B Nightwatch, which has been nicknamed the "doomsday plane", reportedly made a rare and closely watched flight to the Joint Base Andrews. The development comes as US President Donald Trump continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel's military operations, which are aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear programme.

On Wednesday, June 18, President Donald Trump did not say whether he has decided to order a US strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens. According to reports, the E-4B Nightwatch, dubbed "doomsday plane", has been designed to function as a flying command centre in the event of a national emergency, including nuclear war. ‘Not Too Late for Iran To Give Up Arms’: Donald Trump Won’t Disclose Whether He Will Move Forward With US Strikes, Says ‘Nobody Knows What I’m Going To Do’.

What Is 'Doomsday Plane'?

The plane has also been designed to protect the President, Secretary of Defence and other national security officials while keeping the government operational in the time of nuclear war. The E-4B Nightwatch aka "Doomsday Plane" is a highly specialised aircraft which is operated by the US Air Force and serves as a National Airborne Operations Centre (NAOC). The United States has four E-4Bs. The "doomsday planes" serve as an airborne command centre to ensure continued critical command, control and communication in case of emergencies.

E-4B Nightwatch Nicknamed 'Flying Pentagon'

According to a report in The New York Post, each E-4B Nightwatch plane or "Doomsday plane" has a range of more than 7,000 miles. The E-4B, which has been nicknamed the "Flying Pentagon", can carry over 100 personnel. The E-4B planes are capable of withstanding nuclear blasts, cyberattacks and electromagnetic effects. They are also equipped to fire retaliatory missiles. Some of the notable features include 67 satellite dishes and antennas for global communication, in-flight refuelling, which allows the aircraft to continue operation for up to a week and a maximum airborne time of over 35 hours.

'Unusual' Callsign of 'Doomsday Plane'

The "doomsday plane" also features three internal decks with a briefing room, command centre, sleeping quarters, and rest areas. The E-4B's flight to Joint Base Andrews in Washington has sparked speculations about a possible American intervention in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The E-4B Nightwatch's flight to Washington was considered unusual for several reasons, including the unusual callsign "ORDER01" instead of the typical "ORDER6." ‘US Military Intervention Will Cause Irreparable Damage’: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hits Back at Donald Trump After ‘Unconditional Surrender’ Demand.

The "Flying Pentagon" flight came hours after US President Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender". It is worth noting that the "doomsday plane" last took to the skies during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to ensure continuity of command in America.

