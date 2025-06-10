Brussels, Jun 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on the European Union to view the conflict with Pakistan as India vs "Terroristan'' as he highlighted India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

During a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in Brussels, Jaishankar was asked about the India-Pakistan conflict in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This is not a conflict between two states per se. This is actually a response to the threat and to the practice of terrorism. So, I would urge you not to think of it as India-Pakistan, but ‘India-Terroristan', you will then appreciate it," he replied.

Jaishankar stressed that India strongly believes that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. This is a shared and interconnected challenge for the global community and it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter,” he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Jaishankar was joined by Kallas for the First Strategic Dialogue between India and the EU, during which they held productive discussions on deepening cooperation in defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber & AI, space and defence industry collaborations.

He told reporters that they had a “very open and productive meeting” covering areas of defence and security, maritime security, cyber and space. He also reiterated plans to conclude an “ambitious and balanced” India-EU FTA by the end of the year.

"It is apparent that the world order is in the midst of a profound change. These trends have intensified in many ways. We have without doubt entered an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy,” he said.

"As two important poles of that emerging reality, there is a powerful place for India and the European Union to forge deeper ties. Working towards that goal requires intensified cooperation in many domains,” he said.

“At its core is a strong political and strategic rapport that is built on both our entities being political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies. Naturally, how we look at the world and its challenges are shaped by history, geography, development levels and experience.

"There will be situations when our perspectives may not be entirely identical, that is understandable, but what is important is that we expand common ground and understanding and enhance levels of trust,” he added.

Jaishankar said he had exchanged views on the global order with the EU High Representative and will be discussing the situation in Europe, including a deeper exchange on the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Indo-Pacific, among others in further discussions.

"I am confident that this will be useful and productive. Stabilising and de-risking the international economy is today a strategic priority for us. This has many dimensions, including building more resilient and reliable supply chains as well as increasing trust and transparency in digital interactions, creating stronger economic and technology partnerships between major players, we believe, has acquired even greater value.

“It is with that perspective that we support the goal of concluding an ambitious and balanced India-EU-FTA by the end of the year. We also see great benefit in holding an early meeting of the Trade and Technology Council.”

During his week-long tour of Europe, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of France to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

