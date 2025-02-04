New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Maxime Prevot on his appointment as Belgium's Foreign Minister. Jaishankar expressed eagerness to work together with Prevot to strengthen bilateral, European Union and global partnerships.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Congratulations @prevotmaxime on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Belgium. Look forward to working together to strengthen our bilateral, EU and global partnerships."

Belgium's new government was sworn in on Monday before King Philippe, giving the country a fully-fledged administration after around eight months, The Brussels Times reported. The 15-member federal cabinet is made up of 14 ministers and new Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Belgium counterpart and also expressed his eagerness to work closely with De Wever to strengthen the relationship between India and Belgium, while also enhancing collaboration on global issues.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead."

Notably, Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new Prime Minister following months of negotiations to form a coalition that moves the country further to the right, Euro News reported. Over seven months after the June 2024 parliamentary elections, political negotiations led to the establishment of a coalition government under the leadership of nationalist Bart De Wever.

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947. The close bilateral relationship between both nations is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism. Belgium supports India's aspiration for permanent membership of the UNSC, according to the Embassy of India in Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

India and Belgium cooperate in the field of Science and Technology under the framework of an MoU signed during the visit of the then-Belgian PM to India in November 2006. A Joint Committee on S&T was established based on the agreement. (ANI)

