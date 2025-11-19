New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his greetings to Foreign Minister Isabelle Berro-Amadei, the Government and the people of Monaco on the occasion of their National Day.

In a post on X, the EAM expressed New Delhi's desire to further strengthen the ties with the nation in the coming years.

Also Read | England Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Plans Murder, Researches Sentences Before Stabbing Woman Over 140 Times in Wellingborough.

"Warm greetings to FM Isabelle Berro-Amadei, the Government and the people of Monaco on their National Day today. Look forward to strengthening our friendly relations in the years ahead," the post read.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Monaco officially established diplomatic relations in September 2007, with consular relations between the two countries having existed since September 1954.

Also Read | Tesla To Ramp Up Its India Presence With the Launch of Its 1st Full-Fledged Gurugram Centre This Month, Marking a Major Step in Expanding Volumes.

India and Monaco enjoy cordial relations, and the two countries have gradually developed their relations in various fields. Trade, tourism and taxation matters are some of the leading areas of cooperation.

In terms of the trade ties between India and Monaco, the volume of bilateral trade is small, but scope exists for enhancing trade and diversifying the trade basket on both sides. Opportunities exist for collaboration with Monegasque companies in cutting-edge technology and in the services sector, as per the MEA.

During the visit of the then MoS Finance to Monaco in May 2018, the identification of several areas for cooperation between the two countries was seen. These were: Technology and Investment partnership in Smart Cities Projects of India, Renewable energy and environmental protection, Security in smart cities, Protection of marine and ocean resources, Tourism, especially coastal and cruise-liner tourism and Advanced construction technologies, including the ones related to land reclamation from sea.

Earlier in June, the Ambassador of India to France, Sanjeev Kumar Singla, was appointed as India's next ambassador to Monaco.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Singla has been concurrently accredited to the post, with his residence being in Paris. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)