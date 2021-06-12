Nairobi, Jun 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo on Saturday held a "productive discussion" on bilateral cooperation that the two countries will take forward through a joint commission.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit, had a detailed exchange on regional and global issues with the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

"A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befitting two UNSC members. A historical solidarity is today a modern partnership," Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.

Thanking Omamo for her "gracious welcome and hospitality," Jaishankar said they had a "productive discussion" on bilateral cooperation that the two countries will be taking forward through the Joint Commission.

He will chair, along with his Kenyan counterpart, the 3rd meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting which will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship.

"The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of the visit.

The minister will also interact with the thriving Indian-origin community, an important bridge between the two countries.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000 including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties.

