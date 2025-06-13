Marseille [France], June 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday and spoke about the latest situation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation."

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Iranian News Outlet Close to Government Says 2 Explosions Heard Near Fordo Nuclear Site.

https://x.com/drsjaishankar/status/1933571278964994065

The talks between the two leaders come in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel against Iran.

Also Read | Typhoon Wutip Hits China: Typhoon Heads for Southern China After Toppling Trees on Hainan Island.

Jaishankar received a phone call from Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding ongoing developments.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1933564153639424340 Earlier in the day, India had expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and expressed its willingness to offer all possible support.

"Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the statement said.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," it added.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said the strikes aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

"For years, the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so. Over the past few months, intelligence has shown that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began pre-emptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime's ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate timeframe," he said.

He said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel's right to exist and for their future. "We have no choice. We are operating against an imminent and existential threat. We cannot allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon that would be a danger to Israel and the entire world. This operation is for our right to exist here, for our future and for our children's future. The State of Israel has the right and the obligation to operate in order to protect its people and will continue to do so," he said.

Netanyahu had announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs."

Netanyahu likened the current moment to the prelude to World War II, referencing the Holocaust and past global inaction in the face of rising threats. "Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime," he said.

Reaffirming Israel's red lines, Netanyahu declared: "Now, as Prime Minister, I've made it clear time and again. Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)