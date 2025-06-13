Beijing, June 13: Authorities evacuated thousands of people, closed schools and cancelled flights Friday as a typhoon dumped heavy rain on parts of China's Hainan island and headed for the country's southern coast. It was upgraded from severe tropical storm to typhoon on Friday night, and it was expected to bring “severe wind, rain and waves” according to the Department of Emergency Management in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Photos posted by a Chinese news outlet showed toppled trees and a strewn corrugated metal fence at a construction site in the city of Sanya, a popular beach resort on Hainan. Tsunami Fear Grips Public After ‘Baba Vanga of Japan’ Predicts Massive Disaster in July 2025; Ryo Tatsuki’s Decades-Old Prophecy Sparks Tourism Crisis and Online Panic.

All schools, construction sites and tourist attractions in Sanya were closed and flights were suspended at the city's airport, the official Xinhua News Agency said. A dozen crew members were rescued Thursday night from a cargo ship that called for help, Xinhua said. The crew were transferred to a rescue vessel in rough seas with 3-metre (10-foot) waves. Typhoon Wutip had maximum sustained winds of 119 km (74 miles) per hour as it headed northeast off Hainan's west coast. It was forecast to make landfall around noon Saturday on the Chinese mainland near the border between Guangdong province and the Guangxi region. Who Is ‘New Baba Vanga’ Ryo Tatsuki? What Is Her Prediction for July 2025, Prompting Tourists To Cancel Their Trips to Japan?.

Guangdong activated rescue boats and helicopters, and more than 49,000 fishing boats returned to port, Xinhua said. The provincial meteorological agency forecast heavy rain and said tornadoes were possible. Wutip means “butterfly” in Cantonese, which is spoken in Macao. Countries and the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macao contribute the names for storms during the typhoon season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)