Paris, Jun 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated France's strong support for India in the fight against terrorism as he concluded his four-day visit to France on Saturday.

During the visit, Jaishankar held meetings with President Emmanuel Macron and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

“The two sides committed to fully implement the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and Defence Industrial Roadmap that were agreed between the two leaders,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The discussions between Jaishankar and Macron reflected the “deep trust, comfort, and shared ambition that characterise the India-France bilateral ties”.

Jaishankar and Barrot reviewed and appreciated the progress made in India-France collaboration in strategic domains of defence, security, space, counter-terrorism and global issues, the release said.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction in the advances made in bilateral cooperation in emerging sectors of technology, innovation, trade, investment, health, life sciences, education, talent mobility, museum cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The external affairs minister expressed his appreciation for the French government's condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

Jaishankar and Barrot also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the convergence of views between India and France in addressing global challenges.

During the visit, Jaishankar participated in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue held in Marseille, contributing to discussions on critical geopolitical developments and regional dynamics.

“The visit is expected to inject renewed momentum into the India-France Strategic Partnership, building on the strong foundation of trust and shared values,” the release said.

Jaishankar on Saturday discussed global rebalancing that is currently underway and the promise of a strong India-Europe partnership with the strategic community here.

Jaishankar also visited France's National Library in Paris and saw classical Indian manuscripts and texts in their collection and discussed with its president the opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation.

Jaishankar was on a tour of France from June 11 to 14. PTI

