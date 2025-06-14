Dubai, June 14: An Israeli drone has struck a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field Saturday, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported. If confirmed, it would mark the first Israeli attack on Iran's oil and natural gas industry. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Such sites do have air defence systems around them, which Israel has been targeting since Friday. ‘Will Strike Every Target of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Regime’: Benjamin Netanyahu Vows to Continue to Strike Hard at Iran, Says ‘Israeli Air Force Planes to Be Soon Over Tehna’.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the strike, saying it happened in Phase 14 of the field. Iran shares the gas field, which stretches across the Persian Gulf, with Qatar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)