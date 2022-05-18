Kingston [Jamaica], May 18 (ANI): Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina J Smith, on Wednesday extended greetings to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind while hailing increasing technical cooperation between the two nations.

Talking to ANI, Kamina J Smith emphasized the strengthening of the diplomatic ties between the two nations and called the India-Jamaica ties a wonderful coming together of cultures.

"It has been a wonderful coming together of cultures, recognising how Indians came to Jamaica 75 years back, became a part of the society, a multicultural society," she told ANI.

In a further statement, "An MoU has been signed between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica both by our permanent secretaries just two days ago, looking forward to training persons in diplomatic services and looking forward to increased technical co-operation between the two nations", the senator told to ANI.

India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket.

Furthermore, the senator also expressed her concern about the Russia-Ukraine war and asserted that she hopes for peaceful resolutions.

President Kovind is on a state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from May 15 to 21. He had a one-day technical halt in Milan, Italy. This is the first visit by the Head of State of India to these two countries. (ANI)

