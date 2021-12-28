Tokyo [Japan], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will deliver additional 7 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"The government of Japan has decided to send to Iran additional 7 lakh doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. They will be delivered through COVAX. The talks on the matter are currently at the final stage," Hayashi said during a press conference.

This will take the total of Japan's COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Iran to 3,6 million doses.

"With this delivery in mind, the total number of doses sent by Japan to the world's 23 countries and regions will be 36 million," Hayashi added.

In June, Japan hosted the virtual Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit, which aims to provide equal and just access to vaccines among developing countries. The June summit succeeded in securing enough funds for 1.8 billion doses to vaccinate 30% of the developing countries' population. (ANI/Sputnik)

