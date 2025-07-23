Tokyo [Japan] July 23 (ANI): Japan has published its Defence of Japan 2025 white paper, which details escalating threats from a more united bloc of authoritarian countries, specifically China, Russia, and North Korea, as reported by the Eurasian Times.

The report, sanctioned by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet, cautions about a swiftly deteriorating security landscape in the region caused by increasing military collaboration among these nations. It delivers a straightforward evaluation of China, labelling it as the "greatest strategic challenge" facing Japan. The document warns that China's expanding military presence, assertive maritime actions, and strengthening connections with other authoritarian governments could "seriously impact" Japan's national security.

This white paper scrutinises CRINK, a loosely connected bloc that some observers refer to as the "Axis of Upheaval." Although not a formal alliance, the rising diplomatic, military, and economic collaboration among these four nations is perceived as a significant threat to the rules-based international order, according to the Eurasian Times.

Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani expressed strong concerns: "The current international order is being profoundly challenged, and Japan is in the most challenging and intricate security situation of the post-war period." Japan has delivered its most severe warning to date regarding China's growing military footprint, stating in the white paper that activities from Beijing now pose a "serious impact" on national security.

The document points out the initial confirmed breach of airspace by a Chinese military aircraft, along with increasing maritime pressure in the waters surrounding Japan. It emphasises that China's military aspirations present an "unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge" to both Japan and the global community. It documents Beijing's escalated presence near Japan, including a Chinese military aircraft intruding into Japanese airspace in August 2024 and a carrier group navigating between two southern Japanese islands adjacent to Taiwan the following month, as reported by the Eurasian Times.

The report also highlights worries about China's heightened military drills near Taiwan, characterising them as possible practice for unification operations, such as a potential invasion. Japan cautions that in a future crisis over Taiwan, the China Coast Guard may lead a blockade initiative, intensifying conflict while remaining beneath the threshold of a declared war. Japan's Defence of Japan 2025 white paper indicates that the deepening military relations between China and Russia pose a serious and evolving danger to regional stability. This growing partnership is viewed as a direct threat to Japan's security and the broader balance in the Indo-Pacific, according to the Eurasian Times. (ANI)

