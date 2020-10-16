Tokyo [Japan], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make his first foreign visit in this post from October 18-21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

The first two countries that will be visited by the new Prime Minister will be Vietnam and Indonesia. The first official visit of previous Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also made to these two countries.

Also Read | Donald Trump & Joe Biden Town Hall Highlights: Trump Says ‘I Have Done a Great Job’ When Asked Why Should People Vote For Him, Biden Lays Out Policies Ahead of US Presidential Election 2020.

Last month, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new Prime Minister after the former head, Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)