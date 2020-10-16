Washington, October 16: President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held separate town halls on Thursday night after Trump backed out of the second presidential debate after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually because of his recent Covid-19 diagnosis.

Trump's event, was held in Miami, aired on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie from 8 pm to 9 pm. ET. Joe Biden's event, on the other hand, was hosted by George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia, from 8 pm to 9:30 pm ET. Both segments are town hall-style, meaning the candidates took questions directly from voters. US Presidential Elections 2020: Here's What Donald Trump and Joe Biden Are Doing as Second Presidential Debate Stands Cancelled.

Here are the highlights of Trump and Biden's Presidential Debate:

Trump blames stimulus failure on Pelosi:

Donald Trump put the blame for the failure of a new coronavirus stimulus package squarely on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "The problem we have is Nancy Pelosi — she couldn’t care less about the worker, she couldn’t care less about our people. We should have a stimulus, I want a stimulus, the Republicans will approve a stimulus,” he said.

Here's what Donald Trump said when asked about his COVID-19 tests:

Donald Trump was evasive on when he had his last negative test for COVID-19. He said: "I test all the time". When asked if he had gotten tested on the day of the first presidential debate, Trump said, "Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't"

Have done a great job, says Trump

Trump town hall comes to a close as he thumps his chest about the economy and jobs he's created and promises that next year will be even better. When he was asked why should people should vote for him, the president replied, "Because I've done a great job"

Biden says Supporting 1994 crime bill was a mistake:

Biden said it was a mistake to support the 1994 crime bill that he helped to write. The Democrat argued the bill had some positive aspects, such as the federal assault weapons ban, but he acknowledged it had many negative consequences.

Biden to have a clear stance on expansion of Supreme Court

Joe Biden vowed for the first time to come out with a clear position before Election Day on whether he supported expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, October 22

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).