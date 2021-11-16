Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday (local time) are set to shortly hold a virtual meeting, where the former is expected to "raise concerns" over Beijing's actions and "insist the communist regime play by the rules of the road".

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden has assumed office. Although both have spoken twice over the phone so far.

The senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the meeting, said: Biden planned to address several points of disagreement, including China's human rights abuses, America's commitment to defending Taiwan, China's support of its state-based industries and its policies regarding cybertechnologies, according to The New York Times (NYT).

The official declined to say whether the two leaders would discuss the possibility of US representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing in February, NYT said.

The meeting gives "an opportunity to set terms of competition with China in a way that reflects our interests and values, insist that the PRC play by the rules of the road," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday during a press briefing.

"So there are areas of course of concerns as it relates to the economy, the president will certainly express his concern," she added.

Psaki further emphasised that Biden will "express his view that China should be playing by rules that the rest of the global community expects". (ANI)

