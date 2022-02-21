Cairo, Feb 21 (AP) Jordan's Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh tested positive for the coronavirus Monday with no visible symptoms, a government spokesman said.

Al-Khasawneh's diagnosis came while he was in Cairo, heading his country's delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in the North African country Thursday.

Also Read | Truth Social: Donald Trump Launches His Twitter-Alike App on iOS After Banned From All Social Media Platforms.

Faisal Shboul, Jordan's government spokesman, said al-Khasawneh's meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday was cancelled, and that the prime minister will be isolated upon his return to Amman.

The office of Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier have tested negative to the COVID-19. (AP)

Also Read | Canada COVID-19 Protests: Canadian Authorities to Freeze Financial Assets of Those Participating in Ongoing Agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)