Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Pakistani journalist Iftikhar Ahmad Khan was shot dead by unidentified people on Saturday night in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan had been associated with the Express Media Group for the last 17 years and worked for Express News TV channel and Urdu language newspaper Daily Express, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The first information report (FIR) was registered by his brother Hazrat Bilal who said that Khan had no enmity with anyone.

The eyewitnesses have stated that he was shot dead by unknown assailants when Khan was leaving the mosque after offering Isha prayers.

He has left behind two widows, four sons and four daughters, the Dawn reported.

Khan was buried in Shabqadar town of Charsadda district on Sunday. Several journalists took out a protest rally against his murder.

During the rally, his colleagues said that he was a brave and responsible journalist who tried his best to bring the local issues to light. They called for the arrest of his killers within two days and demanded a compensation package for his family.

The police have arrested several suspects, and a special investigation committee has been formed by the district police officer Suhail Khalid to look into the murder incident, the Dawn reported citing sources.

"We assure the family of Iftikhar Khan that the killers would be arrested and brought to justice soon," Khalid said.

The publication mentioned that a demonstration was held outside the press club building in Bannu city by several journalists to protest against Khan's killing.

Mohammad Alam Khan, the president of the press club, asked the government to ensure early arrest of Khan's killers.

Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) expressed condolences over the killing of Iftikhar Ahmad and demanded security for working journalists, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Imran Yousafzai, the general secretary of KhUJ, said that the violence against journalists was increasing.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Police, directed the district's police to arrest the criminals involved as soon as possible and ordered them to ensure the safety of the journalists.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.

In a similar incident, a journalist was shot dead in April in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 10 journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested on trumped-up charges while discharging their professional responsibilities last year alone, Dawn had previously reported citing the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors' (CPNE) Media Freedom Report 2020. (ANI)

