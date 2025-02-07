London [UK], February 7 (ANI): Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), Sohail Abro, has condemned Pakistan's atrocities against Sindhis and expressed his unwavering support for the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in their struggle for independence.

Speaking at a protest organized by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on February 5 outside the Pakistani High Commission in London, Abro highlighted the shared plight of oppressed regions, including Sindh, Balochistan, and PoJK.

Addressing the historical context of Pakistan's aggression in Kashmir, Abro stated, "Pakistan launched an attack on Jammu and Kashmir during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947 and unlawfully took control of parts of the region." He emphasized the need for solidarity among oppressed nations to unite in their demand for rights and freedom.

The JSFM Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to raising awareness on international platforms regarding the injustices faced by both Kashmiris in PoJK and Sindhis.

He encouraged continued protests to expose Pakistan's state-sponsored oppression.

He further condemned Pakistan's actions and called for the recognition of the Kashmiri people's rights in PoJK, urging the global community to take decisive steps against ongoing human rights violations.

The protest outside the Pakistani High Commission was organized by UKPNP to oppose Pakistan's observance of 'February 5th Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

The demonstrators condemned Pakistan's exploitation of the region's people and resources, its role in proxy wars, and its forcible annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters held placards with slogans such as "Stop torture against innocent people," "No to occupation," and "We want freedom."

In its statement during the protest, the UKPNP reiterated its commitment to a peaceful struggle, demanding self-governance and self-determination for the people of PoJK. The party urged the global community to focus on Pakistan's actions and hold it accountable for its continued interference in Kashmir.

It also stressed the importance of recognizing Kashmir's right to autonomy and ensuring that Pakistan faces consequences for its ongoing involvement in the region. (ANI)

